Mission: Impossible—Fallout trailer has Tom Cruise flying, running, jumping—all at 55! Watch

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is back with his most awaited ventures—Mission: Impossible—Fallout. It happens to be the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible series.

The trailer of the film has been released and mind it, you will be smitten by the 55-year-old Tom Cruise jumping, flying, running, kicking some butt—all at this age. The actioner stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris who all reprise their roles from previous films.

Watch Mission: Impossible—Fallout trailer here:

The background score in this one is completely in sync with the rhythm of the screenplay and keeps the thrill alive. The action spy film is written, directed and co-produced by Christopher McQuarrie. Interestingly, he helmed the two films in the franchise.

Tom as Ethan Hunt is back with a bang and this time the action looks next level. In fact, while shooting a particular stunt scene, the lead actor injured himself and the filming had to be postponed reportedly.

The venture has been produced by Paramount Pictures in RealD 3D, IMAX and IMAX 3D.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

Are you ready to watch this thriller?