Mowgli: Get ready to 'Witness the darkest telling' like never before—Watch Trailer

New Delhi: Who hasn't heard about Mowgli, the boy who was raised in a jungle. Rudyard Kipling's 'The Jungle Book ' has been a classic work of Children's fiction and many movie adaptations of the same have been made. The latest one was 'The Jungle Book' that hit theatres in 2016, leaving us all spellbound.

Another take on Rudyard Kipling's work is ready to leave us awe-struck. With majestic music, energizing sound effects and mesmerising scenes of nature here is the trailer of Mowgli:

Mowgli will release on 19 Oct 2018 and stars Rohan Chand in the lead. The movie also stars Matthew Rhys and Freida Pinto.

Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris and Andy Serkis have given the voice overs for the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the release date as well as the poster of the film.

He wrote-

“Rohan Chand is Mowgli... Stars Matthew Rhys and Freida Pinto... Voice-overs of Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris and Andy Serkis... Poster + Trailer of #Mowgli... 19 Oct 2018 release... Trailer link: https://youtu.be/Gi4hZXkCIZg “

Looks like the film will tell the tale of Mowgli from a darker perspective. The movie will be focused on the main character, Mowgli and how he struggles to find a place he can call home. In the trailer he says, 'I am not a man, nor am I a wolf'.

With such power-packed trailer, we can't wait for the movie to hit the silver screen and experience this unique adaptation of the masterpiece.