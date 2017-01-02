Nervous, excited, proud: Deepika Padukone opens up about 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is all set to spill her charm over the west, all thanks to her Hollywood debut film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. The movie is slated to release in India on January 14 and an array of feelings have taken over the 30-year-old actress at this time.

You will be amazed to know that the 'Bajirao Mastani' beauty has already left India to promote the film overseas. Also, it is likely that the cast of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' will be coming to India soon.

On this special occasion, Dippy told PTI, "I am very excited. This is my Hollywood debut. I am very, very nervous, but also excited. Today is the beginning of that journey. I feel very proud that I get to represent my country especially in this kind of an action franchise film.”

“I am sure this film will be enjoyed a lot because of the content. There is lot of action, adventure, which we have not seen in Indian films before. So, I am excited to show the film here,” she further said.

Way to go Deepika!

Vin Diesel starrer 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' is directed by DJ Caruso. It also features Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa and Samuel L Jackson in prominent roles.