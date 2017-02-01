Nicole Kidman to play mother of 'Aquaman'?
ANI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 15:41
Los Angeles: Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join Warner Bros' "Aquaman".
If things work out the 49-year-old actress will play mother of the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
James Wan is directing the superhero film with Peter Safran producing. Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Rob Cowan are executive producing.
"Aquaman" is based on the DC Comics character who's king of Atlantis, born half-human as Arthur Curry and half-Atlantean.
Aquaman's mother is Atlanna, who has escaped the underwater kingdom and had a son with a lighthouse keeper.
Warner Bros has set an October 5, 2018, release date for "Aquaman.
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 15:41
