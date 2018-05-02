Nominees for Broadway's Tony awards

New York: Following are nominees in key categories for Broadway`s 72nd annual Tony awards, to be presented on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall.
Best play:
"The Children," Lucy Kirkwood
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two," Jack Thorne
"Junk," Ayad Akhtar
"Latin History for Morons," John Leguizamo
Best musical:
"The Band`s Visit"
"Frozen"
"Mean Girls"
"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Best revival of a play:
"Angels in America"
"Edward Albee`s Three Tall Women"
"Eugene O`Neill`s The Iceman Cometh"
"Lobby Hero"
"Travesties"
Best revival of a musical:
"My Fair Lady"
"Once On This Island"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein`s Carousel"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play:
Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"
Tom Hollander, "Travesties"
Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"
Denzel Washington, "Eugene O`Neill`s The Iceman Cometh"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play:
Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee`s Three Tall Women"
Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"
Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"
Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical:
Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"
Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein`s Carousel"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Band`s Visit"
Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical:
Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"
Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"
LaChanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
Katrina Lenk, "The Band`s Visit"
Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"
Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers & Hammerstein`s Carousel"
Best direction of a play:
Marianne Elliott, "Angels in America"
Joe Mantello, "Edward Albee`s Three Tall Women"
Patrick Marber, "Travesties"
John Tiffany, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
George C. Wolfe, "Eugene O`Neill`s The Iceman Cometh"
Best direction of a musical:
Michael Arden, "Once On This Island"
David Cromer, "The Band`s Visit"
Tina Landau, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Casey Nicholaw, "Mean Girls"
Bartlett Sher, "My Fair Lady"
Best book of a musical:
"The Band`s Visit"
"Frozen"
"Mean Girls"
"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Best original score (music and/or lyrics):
"Angels in America"
"The Band`s Visit"
"Frozen"
"Mean Girls"
"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"