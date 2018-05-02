Nominees for Broadway's Tony awards

New York: Following are nominees in key categories for Broadway`s 72nd annual Tony awards, to be presented on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall.

Best play:

"The Children," Lucy Kirkwood

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two," Jack Thorne

"Junk," Ayad Akhtar

"Latin History for Morons," John Leguizamo

Best musical:

"The Band`s Visit"

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best revival of a play:

"Angels in America"

"Edward Albee`s Three Tall Women"

"Eugene O`Neill`s The Iceman Cometh"

"Lobby Hero"

"Travesties"

Best revival of a musical:

"My Fair Lady"

"Once On This Island"

"Rodgers & Hammerstein`s Carousel"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play:

Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"

Tom Hollander, "Travesties"

Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"

Denzel Washington, "Eugene O`Neill`s The Iceman Cometh"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play:

Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee`s Three Tall Women"

Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"

Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"

Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"

Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein`s Carousel"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Band`s Visit"

Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical:

Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"

Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"

LaChanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Katrina Lenk, "The Band`s Visit"

Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"

Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers & Hammerstein`s Carousel"

Best direction of a play:

Marianne Elliott, "Angels in America"

Joe Mantello, "Edward Albee`s Three Tall Women"

Patrick Marber, "Travesties"

John Tiffany, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

George C. Wolfe, "Eugene O`Neill`s The Iceman Cometh"

Best direction of a musical:

Michael Arden, "Once On This Island"

David Cromer, "The Band`s Visit"

Tina Landau, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Casey Nicholaw, "Mean Girls"

Bartlett Sher, "My Fair Lady"

Best book of a musical:

"The Band`s Visit"

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best original score (music and/or lyrics):

"Angels in America"

"The Band`s Visit"

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

