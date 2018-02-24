Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner cast in comedy film 'Instant Family'

Los Angeles: Actors Octavia Spencer and Isabela Moner have joined the cast of Paramount's 'Instant Family'.

The actors joins Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the film, which will be directed by Sean Anders, reported Variety.

The film is about a couple who decide to start a family and adopt through the foster-care system, only to find themselves raising three wild kids who have no interest in being parented.

Anders and John Morris have penned the script and will also produce the project alongside Wahlberg and Steve Levinson.

The film will also feature actors Tig Notaro, Iliza Shlesinger, and Tom Segura in key roles.

Spencer, 45, recently appeared in director Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water", for which she bagged her third Academy Award nomination. She will also star in a holiday film alongside her "The Help" co-star Jessica Chastain.

Moner, 16, earlier co-starred Wahlberg in "Transformers: The Last Knight" and will next appear in "Sicario 2: Soldado".