Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone reteaming with Benicio Del Toro for 'White Lies'

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@TheOliverStone

Los Angeles: Oliver Stone is all set to work with frequent collaborator Benicio Del Toro in "White Lies".

The actor-director duo will reunite after 2016's "Snowden". They have also previously worked in "Savages".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New York-set drama will film on location in spring 2019.

Jack (Del Toro), a child of divorce that is now repeating his parents' mistakes in his own marriage and with his troubled son. 

He embarks on a lust-filled journey to free himself only to end up being more lost. He begins a journey of rediscovery after meeting a woman whose life is the opposite of his own.

Stone will direct from his own script.

