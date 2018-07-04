हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khali the killer movie

Oops! Sony uploads full movie instead of the trailer
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, Sony pictures accidentally uploaded the entire movie titled 'Khali the Killer' instead of the trailer. The movie was uploaded on YouTube and as per a dailymail.co.uk report, the movie was taken down after 6 hours of its upload.

A YouTube clip by the title 'Khali the Killer: Official Red Band Trailer’ was available to fans for viewing. However, when people played the video, it was a good 89-minute long clip with the full movie! The video had over 11,000 views at the time it was taken down, the report suggests.

'Khali the Killer' stars Richard Cabral, Ryan Dorsey, Clayton Cardenas and Corina Calderon. The film is written and directed by Jon Matthews. The movie was released last year in Germany but failed to garner impressive reviews.

The movie tells the story of a cold-hearted killer named Khali who takes up one final job to pay for his dying grandmother's care. However, the killer starts developing empathy for his targets and the film traces his journey.

