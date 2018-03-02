Oscars 2018: 'Best Picture' Academy Award winners list of past 20 years

New Delhi: The stage is set for the biggest awards night to commence and reward the most deserving stars in the field of cinema. This year it's going to be the 90th Academy Awards ceremony and will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The Oscars ceremony will honour the best movies of the year gone by (2017).

The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California at 5:00 p.m. PST on March 4, 2018. Let's take a look at throwback list of 'Best Picture' Oscar winners from the last 20 years.

BEST PICTURE LIST OF LAST 20 YEARS:

2017 - Moonlight

2016 - Spotlight

2015 - Birdman

2014 - 12 Years A Slave

2013 - Argo

2012 - The Artist

2011 - The King`s Speech

2010 - The Hurt Locker

2009 - Slumdog Millionaire

2008 - No Country for Old Men

2007 - The Departed

2006 - Crash

2005 - Million Dollar Baby

2004 - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2003 - Chicago

2002 - A Beautiful Mind

2001 - Gladiator

2000 - American Beauty

1999 - Shakespeare in Love

1998 - Titanic

(With AFP inputs)