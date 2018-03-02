Oscars 2018: 'Best Picture' Academy Award winners list of past 20 years
The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
New Delhi: The stage is set for the biggest awards night to commence and reward the most deserving stars in the field of cinema. This year it's going to be the 90th Academy Awards ceremony and will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The Oscars ceremony will honour the best movies of the year gone by (2017).
The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California at 5:00 p.m. PST on March 4, 2018. Let's take a look at throwback list of 'Best Picture' Oscar winners from the last 20 years.
BEST PICTURE LIST OF LAST 20 YEARS:
2017 - Moonlight
2016 - Spotlight
2015 - Birdman
2014 - 12 Years A Slave
2013 - Argo
2012 - The Artist
2011 - The King`s Speech
2010 - The Hurt Locker
2009 - Slumdog Millionaire
2008 - No Country for Old Men
2007 - The Departed
2006 - Crash
2005 - Million Dollar Baby
2004 - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2003 - Chicago
2002 - A Beautiful Mind
2001 - Gladiator
2000 - American Beauty
1999 - Shakespeare in Love
1998 - Titanic
(With AFP inputs)