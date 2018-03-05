Oscars 2018: Check out the list of winners of the prestigious Academy Awards

It’s time for the Oscars! It’s the biggest night for those who admire the world of celluloid and the art of filmmaking. Stars that have enthralled moviegoers across the globe by their performances last year have descended to celebrate cinema at its fullest glory. The time has arrived to honour those who deserve it the most. The 90th Academy Awards hosted for the second straight year by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel is being beamed live around the world from Hollywood`s Dolby Theatre.

For LIVE updates, click here

Overshadowed by scandal over sexual misconduct in showbiz Hollywood is set for a real-life cliff-hanger today.

The film industry stood as a cohesive unit to declare war on the pervasive culture of sexual impropriety unearthed by the downfall of movie mogul and alleged serial sex attacker Harvey Weinstein.

With the #MeToo and Time`s Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality dominating the 2018 awards circuit, this year`s Oscars gala will be seen as an opportunity for Tinseltown to women in the field of filmmaking.

The stage is set and very shortly, we will have all the winners of this year’s coveted trophy. This list will be updated as the winners are announced.

Here’s taking a look at the list of winners so far:

Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer for All the Money in the World

Makeup and Hair:

Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

Victoria and Abdul - Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder - Arjen Tuiten

Costume Design:

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges

Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran

The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira

Victoria and Abdul - Consolata Boyle

Best Documentary Feature:

Icarus - Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

Faces Places - JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo - Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen

Strong Island - Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

Sound Editing:

Dunkirk - Alex Gibson, Richard King

Baby Driver - Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049 - Mark Mangini, Theo Green

The Shape of Water - Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing:

Dunkirk - Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

Baby Driver- Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2049 - Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

The Shape of Water - Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick