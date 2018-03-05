Oscars 2018: Check out the list of winners of the prestigious Academy Awards
The 90th Academy Awards hosted for the second straight year by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel is being beamed live around the world from Hollywood`s Dolby Theatre.
It's time for the Oscars! It's the biggest night for those who admire the world of celluloid and the art of filmmaking. Stars that have enthralled moviegoers across the globe by their performances last year have descended to celebrate cinema at its fullest glory. The time has arrived to honour those who deserve it the most.
Overshadowed by scandal over sexual misconduct in showbiz Hollywood is set for a real-life cliff-hanger today.
The film industry stood as a cohesive unit to declare war on the pervasive culture of sexual impropriety unearthed by the downfall of movie mogul and alleged serial sex attacker Harvey Weinstein.
With the #MeToo and Time`s Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality dominating the 2018 awards circuit, this year`s Oscars gala will be seen as an opportunity for Tinseltown to women in the field of filmmaking.
The stage is set and very shortly, we will have all the winners of this year’s coveted trophy. This list will be updated as the winners are announced.
Here’s taking a look at the list of winners so far:
Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer for All the Money in the World
Makeup and Hair:
Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Victoria and Abdul - Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder - Arjen Tuiten
Costume Design:
Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
Victoria and Abdul - Consolata Boyle
Best Documentary Feature:
Icarus - Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
Faces Places - JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda
Last Men in Aleppo - Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen
Strong Island - Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes
Sound Editing:
Dunkirk - Alex Gibson, Richard King
Baby Driver - Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049 - Mark Mangini, Theo Green
The Shape of Water - Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
Sound Mixing:
Dunkirk - Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
Baby Driver- Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2049 - Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
The Shape of Water - Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick