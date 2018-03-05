Oscars 2018: Here's a complete list of winners who stood out at the 90th Academy Awards

New Delhi: The glittering event honouring some of the best ones in world cinema—Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The 90th Academy Awards was attended by the who's who of the West where stars descended in their full might.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, second consecutive year in a row. The West world stood together and braved against the aftermath of the infamous Harvey Weinstein sex scandal which exposed the underbelly of the casting couch.

With the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality dominating the 2018 awards circuit, this year's Oscars gala was seen as an opportunity for Tinseltown to honour women in the field of filmmaking.

Here's a complete list of deserving winners who dazzled at the Oscars stage and took the coveted trophy home:

Best Picture:

“The Shape of Water”

Lead Actor:

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Lead Actress:

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Director:

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Animated Feature:

“Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Animated Short:

“Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me by Your Name - James Ivory

Original Screenplay:

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

Cinematography:

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

Best Documentary Feature:

“Icarus,” Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Frank Stiefel

Best Live Action Short Film:

“The Silent Child,” Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

Best Foreign Language Film:

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

Film Editing:

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith

Sound Editing:

“Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King

Sound Mixing:

“Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

Production Design:

The Shape of Water - Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

Original Score:

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

Original Song:

“Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Makeup and Hair:

“Darkest Hour,” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

Costume Design:

“Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges

Visual Effects:

“Blade Runner 2049,” John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer