Oscars 2018: Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi remembered at 90th Academy Awards

Mumbai: The 90th Academy Awards hosted for the second straight year by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel was beamed live around the world from Hollywood`s Dolby Theatre. It was the biggest night for those who admire the world of celluloid and the art of filmmaking. Stars that have enthralled moviegoers across the globe by their performances last year descended to celebrate the power and significance of cinema.

The 90th Academy Awards celebrated diversity and spread love by honouring first-timers, LGBT movies and films about other cultures. The gala event offered something for everyone!

Indian stars Shashi Kapoor who passed away in December last year and Sridevi who breathed her last on February 24, featured in the In Memoriam section at the 90th Academy Awards today. The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars pays tribute to artistes who have passed this year.

Shashi Kapoor, besides his Bollywood superstar persona, was an active figure in international cinema working in films such as The Householder, Shakespeare Wallah, The Guru, Bombay Talkies and In Custody. He was the younger brother of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

Sridevi, Indian cinema's first female superstar, was one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. She was honoured with the fourth highest civilian award - Padma Shri - in 2013 by the Indian government for her matchless contribution to Indian cinema. She had worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films.

Others who featured in the section include James Bond star Roger Moore, Mary Goldberg and Johan Johansson, John Heard and Sam Shephard.

(With PTI inputs)