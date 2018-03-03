Oscars 2018: Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway may return to present Best Picture

Los Angeles: Hollywood veterans Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will reportedly present the Academy Award for Best Picture during the Oscars ceremony, a year after their infamous mix-up.

The Bonnie and Clyde pair was involved in the goof up where Damien Chazelle's La La Land, which ultimately went home with six trophies including best director and actress, was mistakenly adjudged the best picture winner in place of Barry Jenkin's Moonlight.

The error was later found on the part of the accountants at PricewaterhouseCoopers, who had mixed up the envelope for best actress with that of best picture.

According to TMZ, the pair has rehearsed the moment in advance of this year's Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater.

Other presenters at the Oscars include Sandra Bullock, Lupita Nyong'o, Emily Blunt, Armie Hammer, Tiffany Haddish, Jodie Foster and Gal Gadot. The ceremony will take place on March 4 and will be once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.