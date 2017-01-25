OscarsSoWhite row effect? Academy Awards nominations more diverse this year

New Delhi: Oscar organizers on Tuesday announced the names of the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards and it came as a surprise to many for an amazing reason. It is believed that due to last year's #OscarsSoWhite row, the Academy has named more diverse people in their list this year.

The cherry on top, Viola Davis has become the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations. Also, seven nominated actors (namely: Denzel Washingon, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, Dev Patel, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer) for the upcoming award show are also not white.

For the past few years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has mostly nominated white performers in its four main categories, igniting the controversy known as #OscarsSoWhite.

A lot of people, including celebrities, opened about this serious issue last year.

However, the much-talked-about topic has apparently yielded result this time. Check out the diverse Oscar nominations:

Best actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best actress:

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea