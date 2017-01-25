close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 14:32
#OscarsSoWhite row effect? Academy Awards nominations more diverse this year

New Delhi: Oscar organizers on Tuesday announced the names of the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards and it came as a surprise to many for an amazing reason. It is believed that due to last year's #OscarsSoWhite row, the Academy has named more diverse people in their list this year.

The cherry on top, Viola Davis has become the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations. Also, seven nominated actors (namely: Denzel Washingon, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, Dev Patel, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer) for the upcoming award show are also not white. 

For the past few years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has mostly nominated white performers in its four main categories, igniting the controversy known as #OscarsSoWhite. 

A lot of people, including celebrities, opened about this serious issue last year. 

However, the much-talked-about topic has apparently yielded result this time. Check out the diverse Oscar nominations

Best actor: 

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea  
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge  
Ryan Gosling, La La Land 
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic  
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best actress: 

Isabelle Huppert, Elle  
Ruth Negga, Loving  
Natalie Portman, Jackie  
Emma Stone, La La Land  
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best supporting actor: 

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight  
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water  
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea  
Dev Patel, Lion  
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress: 

Viola Davis, Fences  
Naomie Harris, Moonlight  
Nicole Kidman, Lion  
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures  
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 14:32

