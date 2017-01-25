#OscarsSoWhite row effect? Academy Awards nominations more diverse this year
New Delhi: Oscar organizers on Tuesday announced the names of the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards and it came as a surprise to many for an amazing reason. It is believed that due to last year's #OscarsSoWhite row, the Academy has named more diverse people in their list this year.
The cherry on top, Viola Davis has become the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations. Also, seven nominated actors (namely: Denzel Washingon, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, Dev Patel, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer) for the upcoming award show are also not white.
For the past few years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has mostly nominated white performers in its four main categories, igniting the controversy known as #OscarsSoWhite.
A lot of people, including celebrities, opened about this serious issue last year.
However, the much-talked-about topic has apparently yielded result this time. Check out the diverse Oscar nominations:
Best actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best actress:
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Oscars 2017: Check out interesting reactions from the nominees
- Republic Day special: TV celebs recall duties towards society
- Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan's eyeful revenge must be watched!
- Sussanne's opinion means the world to me, says Hrithik Roshan
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nita Ambani for MET Museum honour
- Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan's eyeful revenge must be watched!
- Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi's 'Irada' trailer will leave you on the edge! - Watch
- Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan’s response to Hrithik Roshan’s tweet is endearing
- Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali does THIS to protect Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s look in film
- Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's powerhouse performances steal the show