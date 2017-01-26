Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron together make an adorable picture!

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Priyanka Chopra is currently riding high with her immense success in the West and the world is taking note of it. PeeCee will be soon seen playing Victoria Leeds in 'Baywatch'.

Priyanka shared a cute picture on Instagram of herself posing with Hollywood hunk Zac Efron. You possibly can see the wonderful chemistry between these two and we are loving it!

Piggy Chops recently won her People's Choice Awards for the second time in a row for 'Quantcio' season 2. She bagged the Best Actress in a Dramatic role. 'Baywatch' stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

Check out the picture here: