Priyanka Chopra reacts to Deepika Padukone’s 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' trailer
New Delhi: Bollywood divas - Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone – are making India proud globally with their spectacular performances in the world of cinema in the West. Interestingly, both the actresses are all set for their Hollywood debuts next year and the trailers of their upcoming films have broken the Internet already.
However, it is believed that Priyanka and Deepika don't really gel along well off-the-record. But, on-camera, the duo have always praised each other.
Recently, PeeCee was asked by the media about the 'Bajirao Mastani' star's 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'.
“I have always said Deepika is extremely talented and beautiful. I wish her the best with xXx and I think the way the trailers have turned out to be, it looks amazing. I just hope Deepika gets the kind of recognition that she’s aiming for,” BollywoodLife quoted Piggy Chops as saying.
Well, this pretty much disproves the notion 'Two actresses can not be friends'.
Vin Diesel starrer 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' will be releasing on January 14 in India. It also features Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa and Samuel L Jackson in prominent roles.
