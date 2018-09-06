हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra reveals her favourite book-to-film adaptation and we can totally relate!

The actress took to Instagram stories to share her favourite book-to-film adaptation and we can totally relate!

New Delhi: Our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has been hogging the limelight recently owing to her engagement with International pop sensation Nick Jonas. The two make up for an adorable couple together and we can't wait for them to tie the nuptial knot already. Pee Cee and Nick were recently present at the US Open and the cutesy pics were shared online. Priyanka is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated with details from her personal as well as professional life via Instagram and Twitter.

Check out the screenshot here:

Yep, it is none other than 'Sherlock Holmes'! Well, don't we all just adore the highly- intelligent detective! The film 'Sherlock Holmes' released in the year 2009 and, as expected, was a massive hit. Its sequel, 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' (2011) is equally intriguing.

Apart from films, the literary character even has a TV Series by the title 'Sherlock'.

Sherlock Holmes is a fictional character, brought to life by British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The first ever Sherlock book is 'A Study in Scarlet'.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

