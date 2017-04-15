close
Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s visit to India

Actress Deepika Padukone brought along Vin Diesel to promote ‘xXx: Return of the Xander Cage’ in India earlier this year.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 17:35
Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra can't wait to be back in India only to return to the US again to set out on promotional trips for her Hollywood debut "Baywatch". Will the team come to India? She says it seems "very difficult".

"I don't know yet," Priyanka told IANS over phone from New York.

"It seems very difficult. I don't think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for 'Baywatch', but I don't know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is.

"But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don't know about the rest of the team," she added.

The upcoming American action-comedy film, featuring Priyanka as the antagonist Victoria Leeds, is based on the hugely popular television series of the same name. Directed by Seth Gordon, it features actors like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

After a short trip of 10 days to India soon, Priyanka will have to rush back to fulfil her commitments to the project.

"I've to come back (to the US) again because I'll be travelling for 'Baywatch'," she said.

The actress, whose Marathi film production "Ventilator" has recently won three National Film Awards, is looking forward to meet her friends and family members during her visit to India.

"I am very excited. It's been a long run for 'Quantico 2', and I am very tired. I am just waiting to come home," added Priyanka.

According to a source close to the actress, she will also be meeting a few filmmakers and deciding upon some Indian projects while she is here, apart from some work on her brand endorsements.

Priyanka Chopra, Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson, Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage

