Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood movie Cowboy Ninja Viking delayed

The movie was initially slated for a 2019 release but looks like we will have to wait much longer than that.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has been making a lot of headlines these days. The actress's personal as well as professional life is under the scanner. Pee Cee surprised us all when she walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' in the 'Nick' of time. The actress's sudden exit was confirmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar in a cryptic tweet. Zafar's tweet led to speculations of Pee Cee's marriage with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. Reports suggested the Priyanka and Nick are engaged already and might get married in September or October this year.

Soon after backing out of 'Bharat', Priyanka had signed a Hollywood film titled ' Cowboy Ninja Viking' along with Chris Pratt. However, looks like the film won't be released anytime soon. As per a report in the Collider, the producers of Cowboy Ninja Viking have removed the film from the release calendar.

Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'. The movie will also star Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film has been written by Shonali Bose and the dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Bose has also directed films like 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Amu'. 

Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen playing a small role in the Hollywood film 'Isn't it Romantic'.

