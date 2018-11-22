हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rami Malek

Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury will be performance of the year: Anupam Kher

Mercury died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.

Rami Malek&#039;s Freddie Mercury will be performance of the year: Anupam Kher
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised actor Rami Malek's performance in the latest release "Bohemian Rhapsody" and said that his acting will certainly be the performance of the year.

Anupam on Thursday took to Twitter and said that Malek was outstanding in portraying the late singer Freddie Mercury. 

"'Bohemian Rhapsody' is magical and haunting. I have not seen other films but I certainly feel Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury will certainly be the performance of the year. He is outstanding. Bravo Bombay boy. Oscar," Anupam tweeted. 

"Bohemian Rhapsody", a Mercury and Queen biopic, explores the rise of the band with focus on Mercury's personal life, his sexuality and the way he dealt with his fame. Fox Star Studios is releasing "Bohemian Rhapsody" in India on November 16.

Mercury died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.

 

