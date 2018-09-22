हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rima Das

Rima Das directorial 'Village Rockstars' becomes India's official entry to Oscars 2019

Rima Das' directorial "Village Rockstars", an Assamese movie, has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2019.

Rima Das directorial &#039;Village Rockstars&#039; becomes India&#039;s official entry to Oscars 2019

Mumbai: Rima Das' directorial "Village Rockstars", an Assamese movie, has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2019.

An all-India jury constituted by Film Federation of India (FFI) under the chairmanship of Kannada producer Rajendra Singh Babu made the announcement at a press conference here on Saturday.

Set in Das' own village of Chhaygaon in Assam, "Village Rockstars" is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life.

The film, which had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018, also won the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019

Tags:
Rima DasVillage RockstarsOscars 2019

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close