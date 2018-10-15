हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avengers-4

Russo Brothers wrap 'Avengers 4'

The sequel to the "Infinity War" is set to be released on May 3, 2019.

Russo Brothers wrap &#039;Avengers 4&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Russo Brothers have wrapped the shooting of 'Avengers 4'.

The director duo - Anthony and Joe - commemorated the end of production of the currently untitled Marvel film with a blurry picture on Twitter.

They captioned the photograph: ?#wrapped?.

This is not the first time that the Russo Brothers teased the fans about what could be the plot of 'Avengers: Infinity War' follow-up.

Less than a month ago, they shared a picture on the microblogging site with the caption? Look hard...".

Tags:
Avengers-4Robert Downey JrRusso brothersAvengers - Infinity Wars

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close