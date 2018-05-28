Ryan Reynolds suggests Deadpool-Guardians crossover to James Gunn

Los Angeles: Ryan Reynolds suggested a crossover of "Deadpool" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" to director and screenwriter James Gunn.

The request came after the 51-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to praise the recently-released "Deadpool 2" with Reynolds in the lead.

On Sunday, Gunn had tweeted, "Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films - cinema's alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies."

Reynolds, 41, saw the tweet and responded, writing, "Thank you James! Crossover?" to which Gunn replied, "Yes, please".

The two creative minds may have engaged in a light Twitter banter but the idea of the crossover the two properties appears plausible with Disney looking to acquire Fox, home to "Deadpool".

The recent "Avengers: Infinity War", which showcased the biggest assembly of superheroes till date, may give way to another crossover event.