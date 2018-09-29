हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds to star in sci-fi comedy 'Free Guy'

'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds is all set to play the lead in sci-fi comedy "Free Guy".

Los Angeles: 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds is all set to play the lead in sci-fi comedy "Free Guy".

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, best known for helming "Night at the Museum" series and executive producing hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

The story, penned by Matt Lieberman, follows a background character who realizes he is living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.

Reynolds, 41, will also produce the project under his banner Maximum Effort, along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, reported Deadline.

The actor, who most recently starred in "Deadpool 2", is currently shooting for Michael Bay's "6 Underground" for Netflix. He is also lending his voice for Legendary's "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu".

Tags:
Ryan ReynoldsDeadpoolFree Guy

