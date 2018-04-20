Sachin Tendulkar could play Doctor Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch

New Delhi: British star Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit the role as superhero Doctor Strange quite well.

The actor, who is seen as the superhero, spoke about it when he met former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour in Singapore.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on April 27.

When quizzed on cricket, Cumberbatch said: "Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up. I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicket keeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell."

Lee asked Cumberbatch for his views on who would best fit the role of Doctor Strange.

He said: "Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary."

The interview will be aired on April 22.