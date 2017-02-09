Salman Rushdie praises 'Lion', says it is a beautiful film.

New York: Acclaimed writer Salman Rushdie is all praise for "Lion" and says that it is a beautiful film.

The 69-year-old wordsmith says that watching the Garth Davis-directed movie made him emotional, reported PageSix.Com

"'Lion' is a beautiful film. It moved me deeply," said Rushdie.

"The Midnight's Children" author also said that both Sunny Pawar and actor Dev Patel, who play two versions of Saroo Brierley in the film, did a fabulous job.

"(Pawar and Patel) are both outstanding... And Nicole Kidman's monologue, in which she tells her adopted son the truth about his adoption, is the most powerful scene (and) another exceptional performance. I loved the moments when Saroo's past and present seem to fuse," Rushdie added.

While Davis won best debutante director for the film at DGA Awards, Patel received the virtuoso award for breakthrough stars at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

The film has been nominated at the Oscars 2017 in six categories, including best picture.