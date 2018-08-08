हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Spider-Man: Far From Home

Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders confirmed for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders are all set to reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe's characters in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders confirmed for &#039;Spider-Man: Far From Home&#039;

Los Angeles: Actors Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders are all set to reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe's characters in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

According to Vulture, Jackson will return as Nick Fury in the sequel to 2017 blockbuster "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Smulders will also reprise her role of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill.

Both the character were last seen in the post credits scene of the summer tentpole "Avengers: Infinity War".

Jackson's casting means that Nick Fury is confirmed to appear in at least two Marvel movies next year. 

Apart from "Far From Home", the actor will also appear opposite Brie Larson in "Captain Marvel", which release on March 8, 2019.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the sequel, the title of which was revealed by him in a social media gaffe.

Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles.

The film is also the Marvel debut of Jake Gyllenhaal, who is all set to play the antagonist, Mysterio in the film.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is scheduled to release on July 5, 2019. 

Spider-Man: Far From HomeSamuel L JacksonCobie Smulders

