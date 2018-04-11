Saudi Arabia to make Cannes debut this May

Los Angeles: Saudi Arabia will be for the first time participating in the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France, which is set to run from May 8 to 19, 2018.

The move comes a few months after the country lifted its 35-year ban on public cinemas. The country's new film organisation, the Saudi Film Council, will have a dedicated pavilion at the 'Marche du Film', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"The kingdom looks forward to its debut presence at the festival. Saudi Arabia is embarking on the development of a sustainable and dynamic industry that supports and encourages all stages of a film cycle and offers an incredible range of locations for the world's filmmakers to discover," said Awwad Alawwad, Saudi culture minister and chairman of GCA's board, said in a statement.

Nine short films by young Saudi filmmakers will screen at Cannes' Short Film Corner on May 14 and May 15, as part of the country's first trip to the Croisette.