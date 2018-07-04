हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson draws criticism for playing transgender in 'Rub & Tub'

Scarlett Johansson draws criticism for playing transgender in &#039;Rub &amp; Tub&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Scarlett Johansson's casting as a transgender in her newly-announced film, "Rub & Tub" has drawn flak with critics pointing out that the role should have gone to a person of the community.

The 33-year-old actor is set to portray Jean Marie Gill, who succeeded in Pittsburgh's 1970s and 1980s massage parlour and prostitution business by assuming the identity of a man, Dante 'Tex' Gill.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star also faced criticism in response to her casting as a Japanese human-cyborg in "Ghost in the Shell", which many fans perceived as whitewashing.

In response to the latest controversy, the actor's representatives told Bustle, "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment." 

Johansson's statement alludes to performances by - Tambor, Leto and Huffman, fellow cisgender actors who have played transgender characters on screen.

Tambor played a trans woman named Maura in "Transparent", a show from which he was fired after facing allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Huffman and Leto were both nominated for Oscars for their roles in "Transamerica" (2005) and "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013), respectively. Leto won the best supporting actor Oscar for playing Rayon, a trans woman with HIV.

The publication reached out to New Regency and 20th Century Fox for comment on Johansson's statement, but did not receive an immediate response.

