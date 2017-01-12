Shah Rukh Khan has something to say about Deepika Padukone's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in and as 'Raees'. Come January 25 and the crazy SRK fans will throng the cinema halls and to watch their favourite star play out a larger-than-life gangster on-screen.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who made her debut opposite King Khan in 'Om Shanti Om' has come a long way and is now gearing up for her big Hollywood debut. Deepika will be seen with Vin Diesel in 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' which is hitting the Indian screens on January 14, 2017, and week ahead of its global release on January 20th.

IANS quoted SRK as saying, “She (Deepika) started her career with me. 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' seems to be a very interesting film. I wish her and Vin Diesel all the best. I am sure everybody will like the film.”

He said this on the sidelines of the launch of Dabboo Ratnani's celebrity calendar. Talking about 'Raees' role, the superstar said, “I haven't played a Gujarati character so intensely ever, so I am very excited.”

About the newly released "Garba track "Udi Udi Jaye" from the film, he said: "The song is very colourful and vibrant. It is a garba number. Director Rahul Dholakia is from Gujarat, so the atmosphere (of the film) is also like that."

"Udi Udi Jaye" is a romantic number set to Garba beats. Composed by Ram Sampath, it has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Asked to respond to the buzz about his cameo in Salman Khan starrer "Tubelight", Shah Rukh commented: "I've also heard the news. You should ask the producer of the film. I think he will be the right person to answer this."

(With IANS inputs)