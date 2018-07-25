हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tom Cruise

She's perfect for it: Tom Cruise on Jennifer Connelly's casting for 'Top Gun' sequel

The film is set to be released on July 12, 2019. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Tom Cruise has welcomed Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Connelly in the cast of "Top Gun" sequel. The Paramount and Skydance's feature, titled "Top Gun: Maverick", will be directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Connelly, whose acting credits includes "Beautiful Mind" and Darren Aronofsky's "Requiem for a Dream", recently joined the cast which also includes Miles Teller and Val Kilmer. She will be playing the female lead.

Cruise, who reprises his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, said Connelly is "perfect" for the part.

"When you see the film, you'll see why she's perfect for it. She has such a very talented, very vibrant, and... We're just going to have a great cast. (It's) gonna be a lot of fun," Cruise told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor is currently on a promotional tour for his new release "Mission: Impossible - Fallout".

"Top Gun: Maverick" will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

The film is set to be released on July 12, 2019. 

 

