Spot Priyanka Chopra in her second Hollywood outing 'A Kid Like Jake' trailer—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Priyanka Chopra is all set to rock the silver screens with her second Hollywood outing 'A Kid Like Jake'. The film's trailer has been unveiled and we must say the storyline appears to be a touching family drama.

Priyanka can be seen in the trailer for a few seconds, making us wonder what character exactly is she playing in the film. Her appearance will definitely bring a smile the faces of the desi fans.

Watch the trailer:

'A Kid Like Jake' has been directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle. It is based on the filmmaker's own 2013 play of the same name. The film features Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal parts.

The film had a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2018. It is scheduled to hit the screens on June 8, 2018.

Priyanka was first seen in 'Baywatch' opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The film received a mixed response from the audiences. The desi girl is back with the third season of ABC hit television series 'Quantico'. The first two parts got a major thumbs up from the viewers ensuring that the makers return with the third season.