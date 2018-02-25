Sridevi had declined film offer from Hollywood’s Steven Speilberg

Mumbai: India’s first female superstar, Sridevi, passed away on Saturday midnight in Dubai after a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The actress, who had begun her acting career as a child artiste in Tamil film Thunaivan in 1969 will be seen last in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' this year.

The actress was not just a brilliant performer but an incredibly gifted dancer too. She wowed moviegoers with her pristine beauty, matchless acting skills and graceful dancing.

When she was at the peak of her career, she was reportedly offered a film in Hollywood. Filmmaker Steven Speilberg had approached Sridevi for a role in his 1993 film Jurassic Park. Sridevi turned it down to focus on her career in Bollywood.

Sridevi delivered spellbinding performances in films such Sadma, Mr India, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Chandni and several others.

She was conferred Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award in 2013.