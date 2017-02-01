close
Star Wars film II: Shooting of 'Red Cup' kicks-off

PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 14:46
Los Angeles: The filming of stand-alone 'Star Wars film II' centring on Han Solo is officially underway.

Marking the production kick-off, co-director Chris Miller shared the very first photo from the film's set on Twitter.Miller captioned the photo, "Han First Shot."

The photo also revealed the working title of the Han Solo standalone picture.It has been tentatively named "Star Wars: Red Cup".

This follows the tradition of giving strange titles for 'Star Wars' films during production."Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was previously given "Space Bear" as the working title.

Meanwhile, "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" was shot under the working title "Blue Harvest".

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 14:46

