'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

An Obi-Wan Kenobi "Star Wars" spin-off is in development with director Stephen Daldry reportedly in talks to helm the project.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:31
&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: An Obi-Wan Kenobi "Star Wars" spin-off is in development with director Stephen Daldry reportedly in talks to helm the project.

The movie will be about the Jedi master, who has been played in the main franchise by Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"There isn't yet a script for the project, and talks with the director are in the earliest of stages," sources said.

If Daldry agrees to direct the film, he will oversee the development and script along with Lucasfilm executives.

Obi-Wan played an important role in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, acting as a mentor to young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a portrayal which saw Guinness earn an Oscar nomination.

And in the three prequels, which explore the origin of Darth Vader and his betrayal of the Jedis, Obi-Wan had a central part.

Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hollywood movie, Obi-Wan Kenobi Oscar nomination, Stephen Daldry

