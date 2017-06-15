close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

The Conjuring Universe to bring "The Crooked Man" back

The Conjuring franchise is planning to expand with New Line Cinema by working on a "Conjuring 2" spin-off based around the character of "The Crooked Man".

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:15
The Conjuring Universe to bring &quot;The Crooked Man&quot; back

Los Angeles: The Conjuring franchise is planning to expand with New Line Cinema by working on a "Conjuring 2" spin-off based around the character of "The Crooked Man".

Filmmaker James Wan has hired writer Mike Van Waes to write the screenplay on the character that first appeared in "The Conjuring 2", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The tall, slender character is the third Conjuring monster to get its own movie, following in the footsteps of the possessed doll Annabelle from the first movie and the demonic nun from the second.

The next chapter will be directed by Wan and produced by Peter Safran. 

TAGS

Conjuring 2Conjuringthe crooked manconjuring movieHollywood

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video