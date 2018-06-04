हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jason Statham

'The Meg' role a dream come true for Jason Statham

The actor also said that working with Turteltaub reminded him the making of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' with director Guy Ritchie.

London: Actor Jason Statham has said that he always wanted to get into a battle with a shark and is glad that he finally got the opportunity in "The Meg".

The 50-year-old actor plays the boss of an underwater research facility that discovers a lost kingdom of believed-to-be-extinct creatures in the Jon Turteltaub-directed film.

"I mean, who doesn't want to watch a movie about the biggest shark that's ever existed? And I get to be in it? This is as good as it gets," Statham said in an interview with Empire magazine.

When asked whether he would come to blows with the shark, Statham joked, "Fisticuffs with the megalodon? I can't tell you that. I'm not saying it doesn't happen."

The actor also said that working with Turteltaub reminded him the making of "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" with director Guy Ritchie.

"The money is different, obviously, but things are structured in ways that are more similar than you might think. But more like Guy, all Jon does is crack jokes and trivialise his ability. He goofs around all the time, keeps things relaxed - but he has this amazing technical ability. He knows what he's doing," Statham said.

