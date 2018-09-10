हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Nun

The Nun India Box Office collections: Check report card

This happens to be a spin-off of 2016's The Conjuring 2.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the much-awaited horror flicks from the West this year ' The Nun' has created quite a stir online. The movie has generated a mixed response from the viewers and critics alike. It has been directed by Corin Hardy and written by Gary Dauberman, from a story by Dauberman and James Wan.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India collections. “#TheNun⁠ ⁠emerges the franchise’s best opener... Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.”

This happens to be a spin-off of 2016's The Conjuring 2, and the fifth instalment in The Conjuring Universe. It features stars Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, and Jonas Bloquet in the lead roles.

The story moves ahead with a priest and a Catholic novitiate as they uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania. It hit the screens on September 7 this year. The original musical score for The Nun was composed by Abel Korzeniowski.  

