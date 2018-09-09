हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Nun maintains its stronghold on Box Office—Check out latest collections

'The Nun' is directed by Corin Hardy and is a prequel to 'The Conjuring'.

New Delhi: Looks like Indian audience is loving the adrenaline rush one gets from a good horror film! 'The Nun' opened to a huge start at the Indian Box office yesterday and the film has maintained its stronghold on day 2 as well. As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'The Nun' had the biggest opening numbers among all of the Conjuring films released in India.

Taran shared the day collections of the film as well. He wrote, “Braving mixed reviews and word of mouth, #TheNun⁠ ⁠continues its dominance at the ticket windows... ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.”

The first teaser trailer of the film unveiled in June this year and had left everyone stunned. The teaser trailer opened up with 'Make sure you watch till the end' written and proved that the movie is definitely not for the weakhearted.

If you have seen 'Conjuring 2', you must remember the terrifying character Valak. 'The Nun' gives further insight into the story of Valak.

'The Nun' is directed by Corin Hardy and is a prequel to 'The Conjuring'. James Wan and Peter Safran are the producers of the film. The duo has produced all films of 'The Conjuring' franchise.

The film hit the screens on September 7.

