The Nun

The Nun opens up to a huge start at Indian box office

'The Nun' gives further insight into the story of Valak.

The Nun opens up to a huge start at Indian box office
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Horror films from Hollywood have been quite successful at Indian box office in the past. Films like 'IT', 'Annabelle', 'Insidious' etc have witnessed massive footfall in multiplexes and people just can't get enough of good horror films! However, the latest release of Conjuring series, 'The Nun' has shattered records and received the highest opening day numbers among all Conjuring movies in India.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#TheNun achieves the best opening day numbers among #Conjuring movies in India... Takes an ELECTRIFYING START... Eclipses *all* releases - new as well as holdover titles... Fri ₹ 8 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.”

The first teaser trailer of the film unveiled in June this year and had left everyone stunned. The teaser trailer opened up with 'Make sure you watch till the end' written and proved that the movie is definitely not for the weakhearted.

If you have seen 'Conjuring 2', you must remember the terrifying character Valak. 'The Nun' gives further insight into the story of Valak.

'The Nun' is directed by Corin Hardy and is a prequel to 'The Conjuring'. James Wan and Peter Safran are the producers of the film. The duo has produced all films of 'The Conjuring' franchise.

The film hit the screens on September 7.

The NunConjuringAnnabelle

