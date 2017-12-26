The Sound of Music star Heather Menzies-Urich dies

Los Angeles: Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa von Trapp in popular 1965 musical drama film The Sound of Music, is dead. She was 68.

She has diagnosed with brain cancer a month ago and died on Christmas Eve while surrounded by her family, her son Ryan said, reports theguardian.com.

Menzies-Urich was just 14 years old and had no acting experience when she got the role in the movie starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"She was an actor, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," Ryan said.

The estate of the musical's creators, Rodgers and Hammerstein, also paid a tribute to Menzies-Urich.

Rodgers and Hammerstein President Ted Chapin, said, "Heather was part of the family. There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of The Sound Of Music.

"Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her."

Besides The Sound of Music, she appeared in many TV films and programmes, including TJ Hooker and The Bob Newhart Show.

Menzies-Urich married actor Robert Urich in 1975 and the couple had three children. He died in 2002.