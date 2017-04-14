There's going to be a 'Friends' musical!

Washington: 13 years ago, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe made their last trip to Central Perk and now, good news for the 'Friends' fans as the classic sitcom is going to be turned into an all-singing, all-dancing stage show.

'Friends! The Musical' is described as an unofficial musical parody of the iconic sitcom that is planned to debut in New York City this fall.

The off-Broadway production will be hosted at The Triad Theatre and is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the minds behind past musical parodies of 'Saved by the Bell' and 'Full House.'

"Could we BE more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?!" Tobly told Entertainment Weekly. "It only makes sense to set our sights on the hit TV show Friends after creating parody musicals about Saved by the Bell, Full House, and Beverley Hills, 90210. Not only do we poke fun and celebrate the show, we also get some jokes in about the actor's lives."

He added, "Oh and there will be a smelly cat, there will be Janice, and there will be Fat Monica. We want all the alumni of Friends to come to the show and possibly be in it for a night or two - our first call is to the agent of Marcel the Monkey."

Original song 'How You Doing, Ladies?' will be performed by Joey, while Ross and Rachel will portray 'Will They or Won't They.' As for Janice, she has one titled 'Oh. My. God. It's Janice!'