Tiger Shroff gearing up for debut in Hollywood?

New Delhi: The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff might soon star in a big Hollywood film, reports Mumbai Mirror. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, the 28-year-old actor has had several meetings with top Hollywood producer Lawrence Kasanoff. The report also reveals that Lawrence flew to Mumbai over the weekend and had a final round of discussions with Tiger for the next big project.

Well, this is indeed interesting as we would love to see the 'Baaghi' actor spill magic on screens abroad as well.

Tiger will next be seen in 'Student of the Year 2'. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Both actresses will make their Bollywood debut with the film. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra and has been produced by Karan Johar. 'Student of the Year 2' was earlier slated to hit screens on November 23. However, the release of the film has now been shifted to summer of 2019.

The actor will also be seen alongside superstar Hrithik Roshan in an untitled film.

Tiger is rumoured to be dating his 'Baaghi' co-star Disha Patani. However, both actors prefer to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. Rumour mills are continuously at work to find out what's brewing between them and each time there is news regarding Disha and Tiger, fans are much excited to know about it.