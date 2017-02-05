Tom Cruise likely to start filming in Paris for 'Mission: Impossible' franchise

Los Angeles: Superstar Tom Cruise will reportedly start filming the sixth installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise in Paris this year.

The producers of the film are considering the French capital to shoot a portion of the next installment where the 54-year-old actor will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The shooting of the movie was delayed due to Cruise's salary dispute with the production house Paramount but the issue was resolved last September.

The next movie will be written and helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who directed "Mission: Impossible ? Rogue Nation".

The shooting may finally begin this spring or summer, sources added.

The film is slated for release on July 27, 2018.