Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible Fallout new posters will make your jaw drop

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise left us all bewildered in the trailer of Mission: Impossible Fallout. The movie is the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible series.

After watching the 55-year-old actor jumping, flying, running and doing all things crazy in the trailer, the excitement quotient around the film has reached higher levels.

The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest posters of the film on Twitter.

He wrote- “Mark the date: 27 July 2018... Meet the principal characters of #MissionImpossible: #Fallout... Will release in four languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... #MissionImpossibleFallout #MI6”

All the posters have 'Some missions are not a choice' written on them and the looks of the principal characters of the film have left us bewildered. With such a power-packed trailer and intriguing posters, we just can't wait for the film to hit the theatres!

The movie will release in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The action spy film is written, directed and co-produced by Christopher McQuarrie. Interestingly, he helmed the two films in the franchise.

The venture has been produced by Paramount Pictures in RealD 3D, IMAX and IMAX 3D.