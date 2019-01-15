हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7, 8 to be shot back-to-back

Cruise has starred in all the six instalments as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise&#039;s Mission: Impossible 7, 8 to be shot back-to-back
File photo

Los Angeles: Actor Tom Cruise has said "Mission: Impossible" 7 and 8 will be shot back-to-back for summer 2021 and 2022.

The first six films have made more than $3.5 billion at the box office. So, it was hardly a surprise when Cruise announced on Tuesday that parts seven and eight will soon be on their way, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Both he and director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the next two instalments of the action films will be filmed back-to-back, scheduled to arrive in two and three years` time. 

Cruise has starred in all the six instalments as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Besides Cruise, there is no word on casting yet. However, Ving Rhames, the only other person to star in all six so far as Luther Stickell is expected to return.

Simon Pegg, who played technician Benji Dunn in the most recent four, is also likely to reprise the role. 

Tags:
Tom CruiseMission Impossible 7tom cruise filmEthan Hunt

Must Watch