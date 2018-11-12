हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston to star in Loki's spin-off series

Hiddleston, who was last seen as Loki in "Avengers: Infinity War", also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Tom Hiddleston to star in Loki&#039;s spin-off series
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: 'Avengers 4' or not, but Tom Hiddleston's Loki is getting a new lease of life as the actor is all set to star in a spin-off series based on the God of Mischief.

Disney confirmed a standalone series for the Avengers anti-hero with the fan favourite Hiddleston reprising the role for its new streaming video service.

"Disney+ is... Assembling a live-action series centered around a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Bob) Iger today confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a series based on Loki, the god of mischief, to star Tom Hiddleston," the release from Disney read.

Hiddleston, who was last seen as Loki in "Avengers: Infinity War", also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come," he wrote.

In September, Disney hinted that it is developing standalone shows on popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Scarlett Witch for its new streaming video service. 

 

Tags:
Tom HiddlestonLoki spin-off seriesLokiHollywoodDisneyAvengers 4

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close