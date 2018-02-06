Valentine's Day 2018: Romantic films to watch with your beloved

New Delhi: Love is in the air as Valentine's Day inches closer! Some couples have already planned their day while others are still thinking about how to spend the occasion with their special someone!

To help you, here are a few movies that you can watch with your beloved this Valentine's Day and celebrate your love.

50 First Dates (2004)

The movie tells the story of two people, Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Playboys turning into romantic partners will forever be a delight to watch.

The Notebook (2004)

Based on the debut novel written by Nicolas Sparks, the movie is about the relationship of Noah and Allie. The two fall in love with each other during a casual summer fling. The end of the movie will stay with you for a long while as the emotions evoked will take some time to fade away.

500 Days of Summer (2009)

If you want to laugh a little while watching a movie, this is the ideal pick. Based on Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon- Levitt, the movie highlights a couple's relationship.

The movie will compel you to think about love!

A Walk To Remember (2002)

An extremely emotional film, keep the tissues ready! The movie is about two teens living in North Carolina who are made to do community service together.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Can you erase love just by erasing memories of the person? Watch this film in which a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories after their relationship hits the rock.