'Viceroy's House' great international launch for Huma Qureshi: Gurinder Chadha

Mumbai: Director Gurinder Chadha, who has teamed up with Huma Qureshi for the first time for their upcoming film "Viceroy's House, " says the film will turn out to be a great launchpad for her in world cinema.

"Huma is a great actress. And with 'Viceroy's House,' she will get a great launch in global cinema. For the role, she had to ditch her Mumbaiya accent and get into the prim and proper British one," Gurinder said in a statement.

The film headlined by Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Huma and Manish Dayal is all set to premiere at the Berlinale 2017. The "Jolly LLB2" actress walked the red carpet along with her co-stars and the film's director for the British-Indian historical drama film.

In the film, Huma who essays the role of Aalia, a Muslim interpreter to the last Viceroy of India played by Hugh Bonaville and his wife played by Gillian Anderson.

Before shooting the film, the "Gangs of Wasseypur" actress had flew to London to meet Jaya Thadani, who was actually an interpreter during the British rule. Gurinder had organized this meeting so that Huma could relate to her character.

According to sources, Huma, 30, will soon be organizing a screening in London as she is really excited to have Jaya's feedback on her performance and the film.