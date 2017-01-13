Vin Diesel’s words of appreciation for Deepika Padukone will make you feel proud

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen with her debut Hollywood movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel. The beauty, who forayed into the Indian films after a career in modelling, has now taken the international showbiz arena by storm.

Interestingly, her first Hollywood film - xXx: Return of Xander Cage – will release in India first on January 14. She is now in the city along with her co-star to promote the film and play host to the action hero.

The two attended a press conference in the evening and that’s when Diesel spoke about the dimpled actress.

He said, "I was waiting for the opportunity to come here. And she is the queen and angel who is such a blessing in my life. She has a such a beautiful soul. To be a part of the magic that is made on-screen is a blessing of my life.”

"There is no one like Deepika. Though her origin is Indian, she is the queen of the whole world. I saw her in 'Bajirao Mastani' and she was mindblowing," said Vin, heaping praise on his co-star.

"Being in this city (Mumbai) is like a dream comes true. I wanted to work with Deepika from a long time. I met her years ago. She requested me she wants to do the premiere in her country. So the fact is that we are here to keep her promise," he added.

"The love between two characters, me and Deepika in the film is the evidence of multi-culture global harmony we talk about," said ‘The Fast and Furious’ star.

The movie is the third instalment of the ‘xXX’ series after the 2002 film ‘xXx’ and the 2005 entertainer ‘xXx: State of the Union’. Directed by D.J. Caruso, it also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

(With IANS inputs)